Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming For Second ODI: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Coverage on TV And Online

Afghanistan put on a commendable batting performance to beat Sri Lanka in the opening ODI of their three-match series. Following that dominant 6-wicket win, Afghanistan will now aim to bag the series by winning the second match. The second ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on June 4. Sri Lanka will need to show more composure to keep their hope alive in the home series. Their bowling appeared to be out of form in the first game which resulted in the disappointment.

Batting first, Sri Lanka could post 268 runs, losing all of their wickets in 50 overs. Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva were the standout batters for the hosts. Asalanka scored 91 runs off 95 balls, de Silva smashed a crucial half-century. Coming to chase, Afghanistan lost their star opener Rahamanullah Gurbaj early. But a collective effort from Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah pulled them out of the situation. In the end, some important cameos from skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi helped Afghanistan chase down the required total.

Ahead of Sunday’s Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played?

The Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on June 4, Sunday.

Where will the Second ODI match Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan be played?

The Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

What time will the Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?

The Second ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 10 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Second ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Second ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan For the Second ODI?

top videos

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk & vc), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan Full Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Farid Ahmad Malik