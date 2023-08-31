Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Injury-plagued Hosts Eye Early Win

Live now
SL last appeared in a 50-over game during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier in July. The Lankan brigade remained unbeaten in the campaign and thrashed the Netherlands in the summit clash to finish at the top. Continuing the sublime form in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will eye to equal India's record for winning the tournament seven times. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hosted Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series last month.
angladesh will be facing Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.
Bangladesh are coming from a close series defeat to Afghanistan. However, Bangladesh are one of the dangerous teams in the tournament and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.
Shakib Al Hassan will be leading them and will hope Bangladesh have a good outing.
Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament and in home conditions, are quite strong face. They will be missing the services of their star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as he is recovering from a calf strain. Both teams are really strong sides in the subcontinent and will be hoping for a positive start. Sri Lanka are also the defending champions and will be looking to retain the crown as champions of the subcontinent.
Ahead of Thursday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh here is all you need to know:
What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will take place on August 31, Thursday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will begin at 3 PM IST on Thursday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.
What are the full squads of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh the Asia Cup 2023?
Bangladesh Full Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan