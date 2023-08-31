Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Injury-plagued Hosts Eye Early Win

angladesh will be facing Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Bangladesh are coming from a close series defeat to Afghanistan. However, Bangladesh are one of the dangerous teams in the tournament and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Shakib Al Hassan will be leading them and will hope Bangladesh have a good outing.

Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament and in home conditions, are quite strong face. They will be missing the services of their star allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as he is recovering from a calf strain. Both teams are really strong sides in the subcontinent and will be hoping for a positive start. Sri Lanka are also the defending champions and will be looking to retain the crown as champions of the subcontinent.