ODI World Cup Qualifier Final Live Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: How to Watch SL vs NED 2023 Coverage

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have both qualified for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup after entering the final of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. They will both be facing each other in the final of the WC Qualifier on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka has ruled this tournament and is yet to lose a match. They have defeated all their opponents. They have been class apart.

The 1996 ODI world cup champions would be getting back the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhanajaya de Silva after they rested the pair in their last match against West Indies.

Completely opposite, Sri Lanka’s smooth sail to the top, the Netherlands have fought and clawed their way to a spot in the World Cup. The Scott Edwards-led side would be looking to make a statement before the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka and ending their unbeaten run.

Sri Lanka will be coming in as favorites and would look to win the cup but the Netherlands have shown fighting spirit in each game they have played and will be tough to deal with.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier Final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will occur on July 9th, Sunday.

Where will theSri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier final match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 9th, Sunday.

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier final?

Fans can live stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier Final on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier Finals will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands for their Final in ICC World Cup Qualifier?

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Netherlands (Probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd