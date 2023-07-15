SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be kicking off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match series against each other. Pakistan will be returning to Sri Lankan soil after a gap of one year. The first Test match of the series is scheduled to start from Sunday at the Galle International Stadium.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka could not qualify for the WTC finals in any of the previous two cycles. Both teams had a very disappointing WTC season last time and they ended their campaign with 64 points each. With the new cycle about to start, the Asian giants will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

Pakistan cricket team boast a fiery pace attack and a solid batting unit that can cause some trouble for Sri Lanka. But home advantage is expected to work well for the Lankan side. With skipper Dimuth Karunaratne leading from the front, the hosts will be aiming to secure an impressive outing in the Test series against Pakistan. The last series that both teams played had ended in a tie with Sri Lanka winning the second game.

ALSO READ| How Does WTC 2023-25 Points Table Read After India’s Commanding Win Over West Indies in 1st Test?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Details

Date- July 16

Time- 9:30 am IST

Venue- Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Imam-ul-Haq, Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushka, Vishwa Fernando

Pakistan (Probable XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Squads:

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe