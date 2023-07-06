Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How to Watch SL vs WI Coverage on TV And Online

West Indies will not be a part of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup. It will be the first time in history that West Indies, the champions of the first two editions, will not participate in an ODI World Cup. It was confirmed when the Caribbean unit endured a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Scotland in the third Super-Six fixture of the qualifying campaign. West Indies could return to the winning ways in the subsequent match against Oman but it could hardly erase the disappointment.

West Indies will round off the World Cup qualifying campaign with the last Super Six game against Sri Lanka. The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club on July 7.

While West Indies have nothing to take from the game, it’s just a formality for Sri Lanka, who are sure to take part in the 2023 ODI World Cup. A 9-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the previous game ensured Sri Lanka’s qualification for the main event. Winning all of their four Super-Six fixtures, Sri Lanka are comfortably sitting at the top of the table.

In their last match against Oman, West Indies could put up a dominant performance. Batting first, Oman could produce a paltry total of 221 runs. A centurion knock from opener Brendon King helped West Indies reach the target comfortably in 39.4 overs, losing just three wickets.

Ahead of Friday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place on July 7, Friday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Sri Lanka vs West Indies be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and West Indies For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd