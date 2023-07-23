Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Winner Lahiru Thirimanne Retires from International Cricket

Sri Lanka batter Lahiru Thirimanne has called an end to his long career by announcing his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, after a 12-year career.

The 33-year-old Lankan featured in 44 Tests, 127 One-Day Internationals and 26 T20 Internationals, having made his debut in 2010.

He played for Sri Lanka in three ICC T20 World Cups, including the 2014 edition where the side emerged victorious. Besides, he also featured in a couple of ODI World Cups. He also had the honour of leading the team in five ODIs. It was one of three T20 World Cup campaigns that Thirimanne featured in, while he also played a part in Sri Lanka’s two most recent 50-over World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

“As a player, I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game, and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland," Thirimanne wrote on Facebook.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly.

“I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement," he added.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Absolute honour to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes throughout my journey. See you on the other side."

Thirimanne last match for Sri Lanka came in the second Test against India at Bengaluru in March last year where he fell cheaply for eight and zero.

