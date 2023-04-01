'SRK Level Acting': Netizens Take Hilarious Digs at Rohit Sharma After His Funny Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Rohit Sharma was captured in a never-seen-before avatar in a recent Twitter post and the netizens came forward to rate the cricketer’s acting skills. The footage opens at the team hotel compound where the Mumbai Indians skipper, accompanied by a couple of Instagram influencers, who are recognised by the handle name ‘Funcho’, went on to unleash his hidden acting skills.

In the video, Rohit could be seen taking a stroll along the grassy lawn when the two boys start staring at him. Completely baffled by their antics, the Mumbai Indians skipper asks them about their motive, only to hear the popular “Sharmaji ka beta” joke.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

“We were just observing you. My mom keeps on saying, ‘look at Sharma ji’s son.’ So, we are just looking at him,” one of his fellow actors clarified.

Rohit sharma is an underrated actor 😂 pic.twitter.com/StNoO8nGXQ— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) March 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma is not quite unfamiliar with acting as the Indian captain has been featured in several television commercials, portraying multiple funny characters. After the video surfaced on the internet, a lot of fans rallied to the comment section and praised Rohit for his acting talent.

A fan found Rohit Sharma’s reactions in the video “cute.”

Another fan labelled Rohit Sharma as a “natural” actor.

Rohit is so natural lol— 🌻 (@EmilSmithRowe10) March 31, 2023

A user jokingly compared Rohit’s on-screen presence with none other than Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, saying. “SRK level acting.”

SRK level acting— hitmanOP (@iamsaurabb) March 31, 2023

A person shared a clip of a popular television advertisement featuring Rohit Sharma and his national teammates Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. The Team India captain played the role of a politician in the promotional video.

Rohit Sharma has been hitting the headlines after Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher, during a pre-tournament presser, hinted about the captain’s unavailability in a few games including the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for April 2. The Indian cricketer has a major assignment in June when the Men in Blue will tour England to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Boucher stated that the franchise could allow the cricketer to take a rest, considering his workload management. Rohit also missed the mandatory captain meet of the IPL 2023, hosted on March 30 in Ahmedabad.

The season opened of IPL 2023 is set to be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

Get the latest Cricket News here