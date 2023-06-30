'He Was Always Forceful With it': Steve Harmison Takes a Dig at Kevin Pietersen For Criticising England in 2nd Ashes Test

Former England pacer Steve Harmison criticised Kevin Pietersen for his on-air rant for the England cricket team in the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Lord’s, London. Pietersen has been critical of England’s performance so far in the Lord’s Test as the English bowlers failed to contain Australian batters and then lost four wickets on Day 2 to give an upper hand to the visitors in the game.

“Come on, @englandcricket! Stand tall today and take it to the Australians. Stop being so nice and get some mongrel in you! Take those 5 wickets quick and bat well! This is The Ashes and not an exhibition game!," Pietersen tweeted ahead of Day 2’s play.

Harmison reacted to Pietersen’s criticism and said it isn’t justified.

“I don’t think it was justified,” Harmison said on Talk Sport.

“But they’re in the mainstream media, they’re paid to give their opinion, and I’m not going to knock Kevin for having his opinion – he’s always had it," Harmison told talkSPORT.

The former England pacer didn’t stop there as he took a dig at Pietersen and said his words weren’t best received by the English dressing room during his playing days too.

“He was always forceful with it, it wasn’t always warranted, it wasn’t always best received! I’m sure it wasn’t best received in the England dressing room (ahead of day two), it certainly wasn’t best received by the England dressing room when we were in it!" Harmison said.

The veteran pacer said Pietersen is getting paid for his opinions.

“But a few of us could say to Kevin, in no uncertain terms, to shut up. But he’s getting paid to give his opinion,” Harmison further added.

Harmison further said that if the former England captain made that opinion on final day he would have agreed with him but plenty of play still left in the game.

“I think at times there was a lot of frustration (on day one), but you’ve got to look at it in a five-day way. If he said that on day five when England have just got beaten, I’d probably agree with him," Harmison said.