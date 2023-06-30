'Doesn't Look Ideal for Rest of the Game': Steve Smith on Nathan Lyon's Calf Injury

Australia suffered a massive blow on the second day of Lord’s Test match in the ongoing high-octane Ashes series against England. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon sustained a calf injury on Day 2 of the Test as he limped off from the ground while holding his calf muscle. He ran from the boundary to stop a shot from England’s Ben Duckett and ended up getting injured.

The 35-year-old slowly hobbled off the field and sat down for several minutes while a member of Australia’s medical team checked his injury.

Appearing to wipe away tears, Lyon eventually limped around the boundary edge towards the dressing room while a staff member held on to stop the bowler losing his balance.

Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith, who hit 110 on Thursday, conceded Lyon’s injury could prove a turning point in the Test.

“I don’t know how he is. It didn’t look good. Doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game, losing a spinner on a surface that isn’t offering a lot to the fast bowlers," he said.

“If he’s no good (to play) it’s a big loss for us. Fingers crossed he’s ok. He’s in his 100th consecutive Test and I know he was looking forward to it," he added.

Lyon bowled just 13 overs on Day 2 of the Test match and claimed a crucial wicket of England’s opener Zack Crawley.

While Cricket Australia also provided an update on Lyon’s injury

“Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf while fielding in the final session today," a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

“He will be further assessed after play. A further update, if available, will be shared in the morning."

Meanwhile, Smith also hinted that if Lyon failed to recover from the injury then Todd Murphy might get chance in the XI in the third Test match.

“Todd has been bowling beautifully in nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity. I would be confident if he came in that he would do a terrific job for us," Smith said.