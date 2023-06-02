Steve Smith Turns 34: Former Australia Skipper's Top 5 Knocks Against India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE SMITH: From starting his career as a leg-spinner to becoming one of the finest batters of the modern generation, Steve Smith’s rise in international career has been phenomenal. With 42 international centuries under his belt, Smith is among the best batters of this era. In international cricket, Smith had made his debut in February 2010. Smith has been the backbone of Australian batting lineup in recent times.
Apart from showcasing his excellent batting prowess, Smith has handled Australia’s leadership duties with sheer ease. As Smith celebrates his 34th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the former Aussie skipper’s top-five knocks against Team India across all three formats.
- 192 (December 2014)
Steven Smith pulled off an incredible knock of 192 against India during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2014. His spectacular batting guided the hosts to a solid total of 530 in first innings.
- 178 not out (March 2017)
Steven Smith had delivered another commendable knock of unbeaten 178 during the first innings of third Test against India in 2017. The match had, ultimately, resulted in a draw.
- 149 (January 2016)
In ODIs, Steven Smith recorded his highest score against India in January 2016. The-then Australia skipper came up with an incredible knock of 149 off 135 balls to earn a five-wicket win for his side. Chasing a total of 310, Australia scored the winning runs with four balls to spare.
- 131 (January 2020)
The Australian came up with an blockbuster show once again against India in the third ODI in January 2020. His valiant knock of 131 powered Australia to a total of 286 but India still clinched a resounding seven-wicket victory in the contest.
- 104 (November 2020)
Steven Smith sent Indian bowlers on a leather hunt in the Sydney ODI in 2020. Smith walloped 14 boundaries and two sixes to score a quickfire 104 off just 64 deliveries. Australia registered a mammoth total of 389. Team India had to face a 51-run defeat in that contest.