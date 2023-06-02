Steve Smith Turns 34: Former Australia Skipper's Top 5 Knocks Against India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE SMITH: From starting his career as a leg-spinner to becoming one of the finest batters of the modern generation, Steve Smith’s rise in international career has been phenomenal. With 42 international centuries under his belt, Smith is among the best batters of this era. In international cricket, Smith had made his debut in February 2010. Smith has been the backbone of Australian batting lineup in recent times.

Apart from showcasing his excellent batting prowess, Smith has handled Australia’s leadership duties with sheer ease. As Smith celebrates his 34th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the former Aussie skipper’s top-five knocks against Team India across all three formats.