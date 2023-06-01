Australia Legend Slams 'Over the Top' Gesture From Steve Smith Ahead of WTC Final Against India

In what made for an interesting sight during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India earlier this year, each time as spinner outfoxed Steve Smith, the Aussie star would give him a quick thumbs up as an acknowledgement.

It wasn’t the first time Smith had done so to appreciate the bowler. Last year, when Australia were in Sri Lanka for a Test series, the former Test captain was seen giving the thumbs up to debutant Prabath Jayasuriya.

While Smith’s action would have been some sight for the Indian fans, Australia legend Allan Border wasn’t impressed. He had branded the gesture ‘ridiculous’.

Now, a few days before Australia take on India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in London, Border has again pointed out how the Kangaroos have stopped playing with a ‘harder edge’ and becoming excessively friendly with their opponents.

“You can have that friendly rivalry without being excessive, like Smith…in India, he gave the thumbs up every time he got a good ball,’ he told Code Sports.

“I thought that was a bit over the top. You are in a contest out there. I’d be playing with a harder edge. We [Aussies] play a certain style of cricket. Hard, but fair cricket," he added.

Border then cited how New Zealand are the Mr Nice Guys of world cricket.

“The Kiwis, they are the ones that play the goodie two shoes … but then they try to beat the s**t out of you,’ the former Aussie captain said.

After the WTC final, Australia will gear up for the Ashes 2023 during which they will lock horns with England across five Tests.

England will be warming up for the Ashes with a one-off Test against Ireland starting Thursday at Lord’s.

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw