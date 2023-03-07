'Still Pretty Young': Australia Legend Backs Nathan Lyon to Play as Long as he Remains Fit

Nathan Lyon will go down as one of the greatest spinners in Test history and certainly Australia’s greatest offspinner. Having made his debut in 2011, Lyon has become his team’s most prolific offie in Test history with 479 wickets from 118 Tests so far.

Currently on India tour, the 35-year-old has been in terrific form for Australia after making a quiet start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In Nagpur, he finished with just one wicket but in Delhi, he roared back with a five-wicket haul to finish with seven wickets from the match.

And then in Indore, he was the star performer as he took 11 wickets in the third Test to help Australia to a massive nine-wicket win.

Lyon might be in his mid thirties Michael Hussey thinks the bowlers is relatively pretty young and should continue playing for some time to come provided he maintains his fitness.

“As long as he wants really. He’s been amazing with his longevity and he’s still pretty young really. He’s got years and years to go, as long as his body keeps holding up," Hussey said on SEN Radio.

“They always say spinners come into their peak into their 30s and maybe into their late 30s, it’s a tough art and I don’t see why he can’t keep going for a long time," he added.

With Ahmedabad set to host the fourth and final Test of the series, Hussey thinks Australia should partner Matthew Kuhnemann with Lyon if they go with two spinners for the contest.

“I have been really impressed with (Todd) Murphy, he looks really good. Having said that though, I like to have the balance in the attack where you’ve got one guy spinning it into the right-hander and one guy spinning away. I would probably lean towards Kuhnemann, but only for that reason that he’s turning the ball in the opposite direction (to the right hander)," he said.

