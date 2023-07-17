Stronger and Better: Sanju Samson Sweats it Out in NCA Gym Before Flying to the Caribbean for ODIs

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is gearing up for the West Indies ODIs which will mark his return to the 50-over format after 8 months. The 3-match series begins in Barbados on July 27 and ahead of boarding the flight to the Caribbean, the Kerala cricketer was seen working hard at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

On Monday, Sanju shared some of his photos from an intense physical training session at the NCA. Carrying some heavy chains on his shoulders, he was seen doing lunges in the academy gym. The post has gone viral on social media as it has garnered more than 220k likes in 9 hours.

Checkout Sanju’s workout pics:

Sanju Samson last played a T20I game for Team India on January 3 earlier this year against Sri Lanka. Samson sustained an injury earlier this year and remained out of action before making his return in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson has been a consistent performer in the last season of the IPL. His best individual performance came in 2021 when he scored 484 runs in 14 games. Despite having a dip in his performances in this year’s edition of IPL, Samson managed to notch 362 runs in 14 matches. His tally included three half-centuries in the campaign.

Ever since the departure of MS Dhoni from international cricket, Team India have not succeeded in securing a single ICC trophy in their campaigns. India’s most recent defeat occurred against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier this year.

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, kicked off the new WTC cycle with a win against West Indies in the series opener. The first ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played on July 27. After the completion of the three-match ODI series, the two teams will be involved in T20Is.