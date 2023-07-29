Stuart Broad To Retire from Test Cricket After Ashes 2023

Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious 17-year international career.

The 37-year-old fast bowler has played 167 Test matches, 121 One Day Internationals and 56 T20 Internationals, taking 845* wickets.

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, will go down as one of cricket’s greatest-ever fast bowlers, sitting fifth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Alongside teammate James Anderson, Broad is one of only two fast bowlers ever to pass 600 Test wickets for their country and took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game at The Oval this week.