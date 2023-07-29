CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Stuart Broad To Retire from Test Cricket After Ashes 2023
1-MIN READ

Stuart Broad To Retire from Test Cricket After Ashes 2023

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 23:49 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Stuart Broad. (Twitter)

Stuart Broad. (Twitter)

The 37-year-old fast bowler announced his retirement from Test cricket bringing down the curtains on an illustrious 17-year international career.

Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious 17-year international career.

The 37-year-old fast bowler has played 167 Test matches, 121 One Day Internationals and 56 T20 Internationals, taking 845* wickets.

Broad, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, will go down as one of cricket’s greatest-ever fast bowlers, sitting fifth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Alongside teammate James Anderson, Broad is one of only two fast bowlers ever to pass 600 Test wickets for their country and took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game at The Oval this week.

Tags:
  1. ashes
  2. australia
  3. England
  4. stuart broad
first published:July 29, 2023, 23:49 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 23:49 IST