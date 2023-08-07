Stuart Broad’s Firm Reportedly Pocketed £2.38 Million in Revenues

England fast bowling great Stuart Broad’s firm - ‘Stuart Broad Ltd’ - has reportedly bagged around £2.38 million in cash and other assets worth around £319,000 in 2021.

Broad recently announced his retirement from international cricket, signing off as England’s leading wicket-taker in the Ashes.

Apart from his cricketing spoils, as report in The Mirror claims that Broad has raked in a ton of money from his sponsorship deals with tier-one brands including Adidas, Red Bull and Hardy’s.

He is also the co-owner of a pub Tap & Run in Upper Broughton in Nottinghamshire.

According to The Sun, Broad’s net worth is estimated to be around £53.7 million. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the longevity of his career and the player’s consistency at the top of the sport.

Broad isn’t the only cricketer to report millions in revenue.

His former teammate Ben Stokes is a director of BAS Promotions Ltd and has around £2.1 million in capital and assets. The England skipper was once the face of London Pilsner, a beer brand and the Indian Whiskey Royal Stag.

Joe Root’s firm JE Root Ltd has also around £1.72 million in capital and reserves. English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow is also on this list as his Blue Vision Enterprises company has been quoted to be worth around £827,000.

Broad recently spoke to Sky Sports as he reflected on his career.

The 37-year-old was overwhelmed by the idea of not bowling a ball or holding the bat for England ever again.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in that I won’t bowl another ball or hit another ball,” he said.

In the same interview, Broad also talked about how he wanted to finish his career at the top of international cricket.

Broad says he was truly proud of being able to represent his country for such a long time and revealed how the retirement thoughts slowly started creeping in since the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford but his wife’s support was enough for him to go head-strong in the final Test.

Broad played the last international game of his career in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval. In the final innings of the game, he dismissed Todd Murphy and Alex Carrey, helping his side to a 49-run victory.

He finished the series with a 22-wicket haul, just one shy of Mitchell Starc’s total of 23. His campaign saw him finish with a tally of 604 Test wickets for England.