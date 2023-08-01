'Flip the Bail, Flip the Luck': Stuart Broad Does the Trick Again, Gets Todd Murphy's Wicket Next Ball - WATCH

The spectators at The Oval were on their toes on Monday evening when England needed the last two wickets in the final session to win the fifth Ashes Test and level the series 2-2. Stuart Broad and Moeen, both playing the last Test of their careers, were bowling in tandem but finding it difficult to breach the resistance shown by Alex Carrey and Todd Murphy. The Australians showed no signs of hurry and played every ball to its merit – defended the good ones and punished the loose balls.

The frustration of not having a wicket was getting visible on Broad’s face. He had conceded more than fifty runs by then but the wicket’s column was empty. The crowd cheered for him each time he rushed in to bowl the ball but the noise got lowered when the delivery was defended or smashed for a boundary.

After giving repeated shots at taking his first wicket in the last innings of his Test career, Broad finally did the trick of flipping the bails, after bowling the fifth ball of the 91st over. The crowd was charged up because the last time when the veteran speedster did that bail trick, he found the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Even former captain Nasser Hussain, who was commentating at the moment, said on air, “Flip the bail, flip the luck may be’.

And the miracle happened. Broad bowled a phenomenal delivery that was angled into off and nipped away after taking the edge of Todd Murphy’s willow. Jonny Bairstow dived to his left and completed the catch.

The viewers jumped off their seats while Broad’s fiancé, Mollie Elizabeth King, got tears in her eyes after witnessing the moment. The speedster then walked close to the stumps at the non-striker’s end and tapped the bails in a gesture to thank them.

In 20 years’ time village cricketers searching for a wicket will still be swapping the bails over and trying to ‘do a Broad.’ If that’s not sporting immortality, I don’t know what is. Thanks for everything @StuartBroad8 🏏 pic.twitter.com/UoNM7U2uSt— Jason Keen (@Jason_Keen) July 31, 2023

Broad returned in the 95th over and got the better of Alex Carey in the same fashion to pick up his final Test wicket and hand England a famous win in the Ashes.

A fairytale ending for a legend of the game.Broady, thank you ❤️ #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RUC5vdKj7p — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023

After helping England draw level with Australia in the 5-match series, Broad expressed his emotions on ending his illustrious Test career with a match-winning wicket.

“The Oval crowd was fantastic. To come and pick up the last two wickets was fantastic. You think when you announce your retirement what your last ball is going to be but to get a wicket to win an Ashes Test is amazing. I’ve always enjoyed bowling to left-handers, was great to bowl to two left-handers, to swing it away and bring the slips into play,” Broad said.

Stuart Broad ended his career with 604 wickets in 167 Test matches, averaging 27.68. He is only the second fast-bowler to have the most number of wickets in Test cricket, after compatriot James Anderson. He has 20 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls to his credit as well.