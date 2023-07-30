'Absolute Superstar, Legend': Tributes Pour in For Stuart Broad, 'Happy Retirement' Trends on Social Media

Stuart Broad took the entire world by surprise when he announced that he will be hanging up his boots after the ongoing fifth Test of Ashes 2023 at the Oval. Tributes started to pour in as soon as Broad confirmed his retirement as one of the modern greats of the game decided to call time on an illustrious career.

The 37-year-old is set to retire with the fifth most wickets in Test history and his teammate Jimmy Anderson is the only pacer to have most wickets to his name.

As soon as Broad confirmed that the fifth Ashes Test would be his last dance, tributes from all over the globe started flowing in from cricketers of past and present.

‘Happy retirement’ trended on Twitter or X as it’s called now, on Sunday morning ahead of Day 4 of the final Ashes Test.

Take a look at some of the best reactions:

By the way, @StuartBroad8 is a legend and I adore his headband— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) July 29, 2023

One of the game’s contemporary greats. #StuartBroad. I don’t think we have looked at him that way enough. A commentary career is ready for him! Well played @StuartBroad8— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 29, 2023

Cheers @StuartBroad8 .. An absolute superstar— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 29, 2023

“He’s chosen his moment wisely and he can look back with a great deal of pride at a fantastic career"Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain praise for Stuart Broad after he announced he’ll retire after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test pic.twitter.com/oBhtiuzxSa — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

BREAKING NEWSStuart Broad, a bonafide English legend, will retire at the end of the Ashes. Thank you Broady ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jSV28wpj1W — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 29, 2023

Broad has a total of 602 wickets in red-ball cricket to his name and he recently surpassed another personal milestone, becoming only the third bowler with 150+ Test wickets in the Ashes.

The veteran will have the opportunity to add to his tally of wickets during Australia’s chase. For the unversed, Broad made his Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and would go on to amass 167 caps for England.

He also played 121 ODIs, as well as 56 T20I matches, however, his last ODI cap came in 2016, and he last appeared in a T20I game in 2014.

Broad will be hoping to end his career on a high with a win even though England cannot win the Ashes, they will be hoping to level the series at 2-2.