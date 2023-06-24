Stuart Broad Turns 37: England Pacer’s Top 5 Performances Against India

HAPPY BIRTHDAY STUART BROAD: One of England’s greatest bowlers ever, Stuart Broad turns 37 today. With more than 800 international wickets to his name, Broad has come up with some of the most iconic bowling performances that the sport has ever seen. The Indian cricket team have been a victim of Broad’s unrelenting wrath on some of those occasions. Let’s take a look at some of his best performances that just sank the hearts of the Indian cricketing fraternity on his special day.

6/25, 2014

In the fourth Test of India’s tour of England in 2014, Stuart Broad produced one of the most remarkable bowling performances in Test cricket history. He dismissed six Indian players, including the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, in the first innings. Broad managed to achieve this feat conceding 25 runs in his 13.4 overs. His heroics were powerful enough to decide the game as England defeated India by an innings and 54 runs. 6/46, 2011

In the first innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Stuart Broad delivered a stellar performance which Indian fans would want to forget. He went on to take six wickets, including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni. Broad finished the first innings with terrific figures of 6/46. England had won the game by a convincing margin of 319 runs. 4/51, 2007

Stuart Broad produced another phenomenal performance at Old Trafford during an ODI match in 2007. England won the game by three wickets due to the heroics of Broad. In that game, Stuart Broad too four wickets giving away only 51 runs in his 10 overs. 4/55, 2008

In the second ODI of England’s tour of India, Stuart Broad carried out an incredible performance. Broad scripted superb figures of 4/55 to restrict MS Dhoni’s men to 292. Broad’s brilliance, however, went in vain as England fell short by 54 runs. 4/44, 2018

Stuart Broad once again claimed four wickets in the second innings of the Lord’s Test against India in 2018. Broad scripted terrific figures of 4/44 in the second innings to bowl out India for 130. England had won the Test by an innings and 159 runs.