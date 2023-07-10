'A Great Human Being and a Legend': Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Lead Birthday Wishes as Sunil Gavaskar Turns 74

Sunil Gavaskar, the original ‘Little Master’, is celebrating his 74th birthday today. Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game and was the first player to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

The 1983 World Cup winning opener has been receiving wishes on social media.

Wishing the Little Master #SunilGavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! Your unmatched batting prowess, impeccable technique, and records galore continue to inspire generations of cricketers. @BCCI— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2023

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished the legend and called him an inspiration for generations of crickets.

The birthday wishes did not stop there for the little master as modern-day great Yuvraj Singh also posted a message.

He called Gavaskar a great human being, wishing him a fabulous year.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a great human being and a legend who continues to inspire across generations Hope you have a fabulous year filled with good health, happiness and success Sunny bhai #SunilGavaskar@harbhajan_singhpic.twitter.com/enyrJXKiik— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 10, 2023

Harbhajan Singh as well publicly wished the legend and called him legend and a source of guidance to the youngsters.

Happy Birthday “Little Master" Sir #SunilGavaskar Ji. I wish you all success and may you continue to guide the youngsters with your expertise and experience pic.twitter.com/dcuqULllFp— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2023

Gavaskar was a stand-out player during the 70s and 80s.

Just like Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbaikar made his debut at the age of 17 and in an era dominated by the West Indies and their fearsome pacers.

Gavaskar played with a fearless mindset.

He played in an era when the protective gear (helmet) wasn’t commonly used among players.

His perfect technique and relentless concentration however enabled him to be one of the world’s all time greatest batters.

Gavaskar’s record comprises 10,122 runs in 125 Tests at an average of 51.12. He struck had 45 fifties, 34 centuries and four double-centuries.

The Indian legend now is still involved in the sport but as a commentator and pundit. He continues to regale and educate cricketers and fans alike through his insights.