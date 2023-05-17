'He Reads The Opponents Well': Sunil Gavaskar Lauds LSG Captain Krunal Pandya

Lucknow Super Giants eked out a narrow five-run victory over Mumbai Indians in Tuesday’s crucial IPL game. Lucknow were clinical in the final over of the game as the five-time champions choked in the chase. Stand-in captain Krunal Pandya was quite impressive with his bowling changes. While Mohsin Khan went for plenty of runs in his first two overs, Krunal showed faith in him. With Mumbai needing 11 runs from the last over, Krunal gave the ball to Mohsin. The lanky bowler repaid that trust by conceding only five runs in the final over. Mohsin bowled a mix of hard lengths and wide yorkers to restrict Tim David and Cameron Green.

Furthermore, Krunal played a huge role in the game with his left-arm spin as he bowled four tight overs.

After the conclusion of the last-over thriller, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Krunal. While speaking on official broadcaster Star Sports’ post-match show, Gavaskar contended that the Baroda all-rounder had brilliant game awareness.

He said, “Whatever I have seen of Krunal Pandya, he is a terrific reader of the game. Before he was the captain, he used to play for Mumbai Indians. And even there his reading of the game, of the situation was great. He bowls a different sort of line depending on the batters’ strength. That is all about being aware and also about the fact that he reads the opponents well. He reads his own game well."

Earlier in the game, Lucknow managed to post a decent total of 177 runs in the first innings. Lucknow’s total was propelled by Marcus Stoinis’ explosive knock of 89 off 47 balls. Batters have not been able to score freely at Lucknow’s home ground, Ekana Stadium.

Despite the not-so-favourable batting conditions, Stoinis was able to strike at over 170. Krunal Pandya and Co have now moved closer to a place in the playoffs by virtue of their win against Mumbai Indians. They now need to win their last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders in order to ensure their qualification.

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in their last league game on Saturday, May 20.