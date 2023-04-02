'You Were There Last Month': Sunil Gavaskar Pulls David Warner's Leg After DC Lose to LSG

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar pulled David Warner’s leg after the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Delhi Capitals started their campaign on a low note with a 50-run defeat against LSG despite Warner’s half-century. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Delhi have named Warner as their interim captain as he came to the post-match presentation to talk about the team’s defeat.

Talking about the IPL returning to the home-away format this season, Warner opened up on playing in Delhi and shared insights about the difference in pitch from the past and now.

“We go back to Delhi in front of our home crowd. I know it’s a batting wicket. The last time, I was there in Delhi back in 2011, it was low and slow. Now I saw a bit of green grass on that surface. There will be a bit of dew in the night. If we can get an all-round good wicket, it would be fantastic," Warner said.

Gavaskar took a jibe at Warner when he mentioned that he was back in Delhi after 2011 as the legendary batter reminded him of the second Test match between India and Australia which was played at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year and Warner was part of Australia’s XI.

“David last time you were there in Delhi in 2011-12? You were there last month!" Gavaskar added.

Warner was all smiles when Gavaskar pulled his leg and replied, “Yeah, I know that. That was a different pitch, it was a red ball. Let’s forget that."

The southpaw was dismissed for 15 in the first innings of that Test and also sustained a hairline fracture which ruled him out of the series.

Warner also talked about his team’s performance against LSG and said that the dropped catches shifted the momentum in Lucknow’s favour.

“It was a bit of a challenge. We had some early momentum with the fast bowlers, they bowled very well in the powerplay. A few dropped catches and the momentum shifted there but you can’t take anything away from Lucknow. They batted very very well. I thought 170 was par but they did an exceptional job," he added.

