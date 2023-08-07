Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Daniel Vettori as Head Coach, Part Ways With Brian Lara

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have named New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori as their new head coach. SRH had appointed Brian Lara as their head coach ahead of the IPL 2023.

“Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach. Welcome, coach!,” SRH shared the announcement via Twitter.

In another tweet, they confirmed their association with Lara has ended.

“As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” SRH said.

Lara had replaced Tom Moody ahead of the last season as SRH made wholesale changes to their support staff and playing squad. South African Aiden Markram was named as their new captain after released Kane Williamson.

However, they endured a poor campaign, managing to win just four of their 14 matches to finish last in the 10-team competition.

Vettori was earlier associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their head coach between 2014 and 2018.

SRH are the third IPL franchise to have named a new head coach in the past few weeks.

Lucknow Super Giants, who made the playoffs for the second time in a row, named Australian Justin Langer as their new head coach in place of Andy Flower. Langer was the coach when Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Meanwhile, Flower has joined RCB as their head coach, replacing Sanjay Bangar. RCB finished sixth on the points table and thus failed to qualify for the playoffs earlier this year.