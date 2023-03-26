Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Preview IPL 2023: SRH Set for Reboot as Orange Army Yearn for Past Glory

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Preview IPL 2023: SRH have yet another chance to prove the doubters wrong in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Orange Army is hoping for a return to the glory days of some years back when they won the IPL title.

Change has been the only constant for SRH, with twelve players being released ahead of the auction, where they had the maximum budget. They decided to splurge on Harry Brook, for INR 13.25 Crore, and Mayank Agarwal, for INR 8.25 Crore.

They also brought in two experienced international stars - Heinrich Klaasen, for INR 5.25 Crore, and Adil Rashid, for INR 2 Crore - to add spearhead their charge this time around. Mayank Markande has been roped in to add to the spin department, a facet of the game in which SRH has been found lacking.

Last season’s batting coach, Brian Lara, has taken over the reins of the team from Tom Moody who stepped down after another poor season last time around. Aiden Markram will lead the side with Kane Williamson being allowed to leave.

With a new head coach as well as a new captain at the helm, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a change in fortunes this time around.

How They Fared Last Time

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished eighth on the points table with six wins and eight losses, with a total of 12 points, and failed to qualify for playoffs.

Top Player (s) to Watch Out For

Indian pace sensation Umran Malik will be the star for the SRH and will surely sting a few batters in the competition with his fast yorkers. Indian stars Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to shoulder a lot of the responsibilities.

Strongest Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (WK), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Full Squad

Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule

April 2: vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST

April 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

April 9: vs Punjab Kings in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

April 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

April 18: vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

April 21:vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

April 24: vs Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

April 29: vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

May 4: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

May 7: vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

