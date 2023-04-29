'Supremacy in World Cup Year': Memes Galore as Vijay Shankar's Blazing Knock Takes GT Home vs KKR

It was raining sixes and boundaries at the Eden Gardens on Saturday evening when Vijay Shankar walked out to rescue Gujarat Titans (GT) in the chase of 180 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 39. He took things into his hands when the reigning champions were reduced to 91 for 2 following the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya. Vijay launched an assault against the KKR attack, smashing 51 not out off 24 balls, with the help of 2 boundaries and 5 maximums.
Gujarat looked in a bit of trouble after getting reduced to 98/3 in 12 overs. But for a team that has carved a reputation for acing chases, Shankar slammed two fours and five sixes while sharing a decisive match-winning partnership of 87 runs in just 6.3 overs with David Miller, who was unbeaten on 32, to win with 13 balls to spare.
THE CHESTBUMP AND THAT SMILE HAD A LOT TO SAY!!TAKE A BOW VIJAY SHANKAR @vijayshankar260
Can’t express my happiness in words ngl!pic.twitter.com/fdCGwN5C7p
— Dhruv Aggarwal (@imDhruvAggarwal) April 29, 2023
Shankar’s scintillating knock not only helped Gujarat snatch a victory from Kolkata’s jaw but also set social media ablaze. People on Twitter were hailing the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu for his heroics. Here are the reactions:
Vijay Shankar & Miller to KKR bowlers#KKRvsGT #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/Z8aZRK7vOD— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023
Vijay Shankar Today#KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/DpXIJkYA6L— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023
Vijay Shankar in today’s match be like: #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/8kVgRp6lTs— Tuhi (@Tuhiiireee) April 29, 2023
Vijay Shankar in World Cup year and India still don’t have no. 4:#KKRvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qfxWYt0DD5— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023
VIJAY SHANKAR Supremacy#KKRvsGT #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/kl2Dp1k6Xe— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023
BCCI to Vijay Shankar in World Cup#KKRvsGT #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/kBA9
Vijay Shankar supremacy in a WC year #KKRvsGT | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/eEiWO62rKY— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 29, 2023
— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023
Ab hum vo vijay shankar nahi rahe jo liber liber karte the pic.twitter.com/QnZOMzIJ1k— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) April 29, 2023
3D player Vijay Shankar #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/ullPPgYf1Y— अंशु (@tiredcskfan) April 29, 2023
Earlier, the Gujarat bowling unit held its own despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s scintillating 81 as KKR could only manage a below-par 179 for 7. Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, the Afghanistan opener struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.
But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed his teammate with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn’t make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.
