'Supremacy in World Cup Year': Memes Galore as Vijay Shankar's Blazing Knock Takes GT Home vs KKR

It was raining sixes and boundaries at the Eden Gardens on Saturday evening when Vijay Shankar walked out to rescue Gujarat Titans (GT) in the chase of 180 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 39. He took things into his hands when the reigning champions were reduced to 91 for 2 following the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya. Vijay launched an assault against the KKR attack, smashing 51 not out off 24 balls, with the help of 2 boundaries and 5 maximums.

LIVE: IPL 2023 DC vs SRH

Gujarat looked in a bit of trouble after getting reduced to 98/3 in 12 overs. But for a team that has carved a reputation for acing chases, Shankar slammed two fours and five sixes while sharing a decisive match-winning partnership of 87 runs in just 6.3 overs with David Miller, who was unbeaten on 32, to win with 13 balls to spare.

THE CHESTBUMP AND THAT SMILE HAD A LOT TO SAY!!TAKE A BOW VIJAY SHANKAR @vijayshankar260 Can’t express my happiness in words ngl!pic.twitter.com/fdCGwN5C7p — Dhruv Aggarwal (@imDhruvAggarwal) April 29, 2023

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Shankar’s scintillating knock not only helped Gujarat snatch a victory from Kolkata’s jaw but also set social media ablaze. People on Twitter were hailing the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu for his heroics. Here are the reactions:

Vijay Shankar in World Cup year and India still don’t have no. 4:#KKRvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qfxWYt0DD5— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023

v1waVV

— KING (@SahisahilS) April 29, 2023

Ab hum vo vijay shankar nahi rahe jo liber liber karte the pic.twitter.com/QnZOMzIJ1k— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) April 29, 2023

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

Earlier, the Gujarat bowling unit held its own despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s scintillating 81 as KKR could only manage a below-par 179 for 7. Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, the Afghanistan opener struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed his teammate with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn’t make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here