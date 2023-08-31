Surrey Sign Promising Indian Prospect Sai Sudharshan for Last 3 Games in County Championships

County cricket club, Surrey have signed the batter for Gujarat Titans and India A, Sai Sudharshan for the last three County Championship games of the current season. The young, 21-year old left-handed batter was in good form with big performances coming against Pakistan A where he scored a century in the ACC Emerging Cup as well as a fiery 96 in the final of IPL 2023.

Still young into his first-class career, Sai Sudharshan has scored 598 runs at a decent average of 42.71 in eight games.

The Director of Cricket of Surrey, Alec Stewart was quoted by Cricbuz saying, “Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him. Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room."

He further added, “With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I’m pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players."