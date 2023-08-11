'He'll be the Best Finisher in the World Cup': MSK Prasad Picks the 'Biggest Match-Winner' for India

The ICC World Cup is a couple of months away India are yet to find the right balance in the team. Even India skipper Rohit Sharma has admitted that the team hasn’t been able to zero in on a number 4 batter and the unfortunate injury of Shreyas Iyer has again made things difficult for them once again. The latter’s presence in the line-up has almost solved India’s big batting problem as he scored 805 runs at 47.35, with two centuries and five fifties, in 20 games. But his back injury has sidelined him for quite a long time now, forcing India to try out other options.

One of the options tested out by the Indian team management is Suruyakumar Yadav. The Mumbai batter has been enjoying immense success in the shortest format of the game and is currently the No. 1-ranked batter in the world. However, he is yet to find his rhythm in the ODIs.

Since making his ODI debut in July 2021, Suryakumar has played 26 ODIs but his performance hasn’t been as impressive as in T20Is. He has scored 511 runs at an average of 24.33. While the batter is working hard on his batting in the 50-over format, former India selector MSK Prasad believes that Surya will feature in the upcoming mega event in India.

Speaking with India Today, Prasad was of the opinion that a batter who can notch the top rank in the T20s is definitely a special player.

“I am 100 per cent sure that Suryakumar will go to the World Cup. If someone can be a No. 1 player in the T20 format, it means he has special talent which we have seen in the T20Is that he has played for the country and in the IPL. We know about his ability to soak in pressure,” MSK Prasad was quoted as saying by India today.

Suryakumar recently smashed a match-winning 83 against the West Indies in the third ODI, helping India notch the game by 7 wickets. Speaking with the reporters after the game, he spoke about the talks he had with head coach Fahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma about the clarity of his role in the ODIs.

Prasad feels that getting clarity from the skipper and the coach will help Surya find his rhythm in the ODIs.

“I personally feel that he has still not got hold of his role in the team. If he gets hold of his role and plays accordingly, I am sure he will be one of the biggest match-winners and the best finisher for India in the World Cup. He has got the ability and we need to back him.

“What Rohit and Dravid have now done is fantastic, probably they have given him role clarity. That will definitely help him because that (the finisher’s role) is the situation he enjoys the most. I am sure that would be a huge relief to Suryakumar and he can also start planning accordingly,” he added.