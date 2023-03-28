'He Bats With The Mindset of Winning Matches': Former India Cricketer Wants Team Management to Persist With Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s disappointing show against Australia in the recent three-match ODI series that India lost 1-2 has put a big question mark on his abilities in the longer formats. Suryakumar, who came in place of injured Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI, failed to open his account in the series and was in fact dismissed for a golden duck in all three innings.

Despite nightmare of a show, former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra has backed Suryakumar and advised the team management to persist with the talented batter.

“What he (Suryakumar) has shown in the last year, scoring more than 1000 runs in T20s with strike-rate of over 180, I hope he makes it to the World Cup squad. When SKY starts to get runs, sky is the limit because when he performs, he will win you games. He bats with a mindset of winning the matches so I just hope that he is a part of the XI and the Indian team persists with him,” he said in an exclusive conversation with News18 CricketNext.

Chopra further added that giving Surya more game time will only add to his experience, implying it will result in an improved show.

“The more he plays, the more he will gain experience and will win more games for the team. To me, he is a find, we should take care of him and persist with him," he added.

Quizzed about Iyer’s injury, the former allrounder termed it as unfortunate but also added that it’s an opportunity for someone else to take up the role.

“It’s really unfortunate that your number 4 is injured but at the same time it’s an opportunity for someone else to step up. That’s how the sport functions. Somebody is injured and somebody else has to come and grab the opportunity," Chopra said.

He continued, “Injuries are part and parcel of sport. Very rarely you will hear that someone didn’t get injured throughout the career. Legendary Kapil Dev is one instance but otherwise, part and parcel of sports is injuries."

The ex-India player wished a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant who was injured in a car accident in December last year.

“It’s very unfortunate. I have known Rishabh (Pant) since he was 17. I just wish him a speedy recovery. We miss him on the cricket field and I just wish our little champ gets fit and raring to go. Hopefully, he recovers soon and comes back,” Chopra said.

“But as far as the team dynamics are concerned—as I said, someone has got injured, someone else has to take the responsibility,” he concluded.

