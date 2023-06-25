'What’s The deal With SKY...': Former India Cricketer Raises Question Over Suryakumar Yadav's 'Intermittent Selection' for Tests

With the West Indies Test series, the Indian team will begin its transition period during which more youngsters will be given chances to prove their claim for the various spots that will become vacant as the seniors are phased out. Naturally, the selectors will have to take some hard calls, dropping big names and Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be the first one who has got the axe.

Besides Pujara, Umesh Yadav has also not been included in the 16-man squad for the West Indies tour starting next month. A host of uncapped players have been given Test call-ups including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar.

Interestingly, Ajinkya Rahane has again been elevated to vice-captaincy despite having played just one Test after making his international comeback.

Aakash Chopra has raised question over Suryakumar Yadav not getting picked for the Test squad. The Mumbai batter made his Test debut during the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year but was consigned to the bench for the remainder of the series after playing in the first game in Nagpur.

He wasn’t picked for the final of the ICC World Test Championship either.

“And what’s the deal with SKY’s intermittent selection for Tests…gets picked…gets dropped. Is he considered for the longest format or not?" Chopra tweeted on Sunday.

Suryakumar has played 80 first-class matches so far and scored 5557 runs at 44.45 with the help of 14 centuries and 28 fifties.

Both Pujara and Suryakumar will be in action during the Duleep Trophy 2023 after being added to the West Zone squad.

Chopra also wondered by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh hasn’t been selected for the ODI leg of West Indies tour.

“And why no Arshdeep for ODI? Is he fit?" he added.

The 24-year-old Arshdeep hasn’t played an ODI since the New Zealand tour last year even though he’s featured consistently in T20I squads.

India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is during the West Indies tour.