'He is an Experienced Player And Playing International Cricket For a While': Shikhar Dhawan Picks His Choice For No. 4 in ODI WC

Shikhar Dhawan feels that India should go with Suryakumar Yadav for the number 4 spot in the ODI World Cup squad. Team India The marquee ICC tournament is around the corner but India is yet to finalise their team combination as injuries to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have put them under the scanners.

The number 4 spot has been a worry for India for a long time now and uncertainty over Iyer’s fitness has made the sot up for grabs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are the contenders while R Ashwin thinks rookie batter Tilak Varma can be a good choice at that position.

Dhawan backed Surya for the role as he has been part of the white-ball setup for a long time now.

“I would go with Surya at four as he is an experienced player and has been playing international cricket for a while," Dhawan told PTI.

The veteran opener said that Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are the players to watch out for India in the marquee tournament.

“Also, really looking forward to see how Shubman Gill does in the World Cup. Another batter to watch out for will be Rohit Sharma as he did exceptionally well in the last World Cup," he said referring to Rohit’s five hundreds in the 2019 edition.

On India’s chances in the World Cup, he added, “We have got a very good side which has the right blend of experience and youth. We will have the home advantage. We know the grounds and pitches and that is going to come in very handy."

Meanwhile, it is very highly unlikely for Dhawan to make it to the ODI World Cup squad as he has not been in the scheme of things for the past few months. Dhawan was playing only ODIs before being sidelined from the team. He said that turning up at the highest level in a single format can negatively impact the game.

“You keep getting breaks and you have to come back. But if you think it is difficult, it will be difficult. I never thought like that. At the same time, when the other players are involved in multiple formats, the flow (in the game) is a bit more and that matters a lot. If they do well, then it strikes in your eyes as well (attracts attention)."

However, the veteran opener asserted that he is in a very happy state of him and his aim is to win an IPL trophy with Punjab Kings.

“I am in a very happy state of mind. When you play the World Cup it is a great feeling. I am very blessed to have such an amazing career and contribute to the Indian team.

“At this stage, you go year by year. Physically I am very fit and I have an IPL to win for Punjab Kings. Hopefully, we can do that next year," said Dhawan.