'..Not Able to Crack the Code': Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why ODIs are 'Most Challenging' Across Formats

The number 1 ranked T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has found the going tough in the fifty overs format. According to Surya, ODIs are the ‘most challenging’, as the 32-year-old prepares to cement his place in the playing XI during the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup at home later in October-November.

For all his poise and finesse, one would imagine that Surya wouldn’t have found the going tough in ODIs, however, even in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul during the lead-up to Asia Cup, SKY wasn’t able to nail down a berth for himself.

The Mumbai-born batter has nonetheless been included in India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad, and therefore he is present in Alur with the rest of the team as they prepare for the continental tournament.

Speaking ahead of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the opening game of the tournament for India on September 2, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that ODIs make a batsman change their tempo, in fifty overs one has to play like all three formats he said.

“I feel the role which will be given to me, I will try to maintain that role, and if it’s a changed role I will try and do that. But yeah, this is one format which I’m really looking forward to doing well in," Surya told Star Sports.

“Everyone is saying that ‘T20 is going good for me, both are white ball cricket but why I am not able to crack the code in the 50-over format.’ But, I am doing my practice because according to me, this format is the most challenging one," he added.

“The reason behind this is because here you have to play like the other 3 formats. First by setting down with calmness and composure, then rotating the strike well, followed by at last the T20 gameplay. So, the balance is very important in this format, and for that reason, I am doing a lot of practice and also having conversations regarding this with Rahul Sir, Rohit bhai, and Virat bhai," SKY stated further.

Given his ability to accelerate the game, one would imagine that Suryakumar Yadav will certainly find a place in India’s ODI World Cup squad as well, the deadline to announce the squad is 5 September.

This means Surya will have two group games of Asia Cup 2023 to prove his mettle before BCCI will announce the World Cup squad and with Iyer as well as Rahul back to full fitness, the competition for places will be very intense.