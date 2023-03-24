'I Believe Suryakumar Yadav Will Play Important Role in ODI World Cup': Yuvraj Singh Backs SKY After Flop Show vs Australia

Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has come in support of under-fire Suryakumar Yadav after his flop show with the bat in the ODI series against Australia. Suryakumar had a forgettable three ODIs versus the Aussies as he registered a hat-trick of golden duck to get his name in unwanted record books.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav batted at the number 4 spot in the first two ODIs but Mitchell Starc got the better of him on both occasions in a similar fashion by trapping him in front of the wicket. While he was bamboozled by Ashton Agar in the series decider at Chepauk Stadium for another golden duck.

Yuvraj backed Suryakumar to bounce back and said that every player went through up and downs in his career as the urged fans to support the flamboyant batter.

“Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya will rise again," Yuvraj tweeted.

Suryakumar has emerged as one of the best T20I batters but his numbers in ODIs have put his place in 50-over set-up in jeopardy. He has scored 433 runs in 23 ODIs at an underwhelming average of 24.05.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma also backed Surya after his hat-trick of ducks and said it was unfortunate he got dismissed on the first balls.

“He played only three balls… I don’t know how much you could look into it. Today, I didn’t think it was that great a ball. He just chose a wrong shot. He should have maybe come forward. He knows the best. He plays spin so well. We have seen that over the last couple of years. That’s why we wanted to hold him back and give him that role of the last 15-20 overs where he could play his game. It’s really unfortunate that he could only play three balls in the series. That can happen to anyone,” Rohit added.

