WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Devastated After Being Outfoxed By Mohit Sharma in Qualifier 2

Suryakumar Yadav looked devastated after being bowled by Mohit Sharma in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

On the third ball of the 15th over of the MI chase, SKY looked to hit another six off Mohit Sharma but mised a leg-side ball which went onto to hit his pads and then crashedint othe leg stump.

Suryakumar scored 61 off just 38 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

In fact, SKY (605 runs) became only the second mI batter to score more then 600 runs in an IPL season after Sachin Tendulkar, who scroed 618 runs in 2010.

Most runs for MI in an IPL season

618 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

Sachin Tendulkar (2010) 605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

Suryakumar Yadav (2023) 553 - Sachin Tendulkar (2011)

Sachin Tendulkar (2011) 540 - Lendl Simmons (2015)

Lendl Simmons (2015) 538 - Rohit Sharma (2013)

Mohit ended up five wickets as GT beat MI by 62 runs to book their place in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Earlier, Shubman Gill smashed 129 off 60 balls to power holders Gujarat Titans to 233-3 against Mumbai Indians. Gill hit 10 sixes in his third century in four innings and put on a second-wicket stand of 138 with Sai Sudharsan, who made 43, to tear into the opposition attack in Ahmedabad.

He became the leading batsman this season with 851 runs, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (730), before he reached his IPL best and the top score of this season.

The winner of the match, which started late after a heavy spell of rain, will meet M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

Opener Gill, who is tipped as the future of Indian batting, made the most of a reprieve on 30 when Tim David dropped him off Chris Jordan.

Gill brought up his fifty in 32 balls and then exploded to smash sixes and reach his hundred in 49 balls, taking a bow amid a standing ovation. He finally fell to Akash Madhwal.

(With inputs from Agencies)