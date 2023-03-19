Suryakumar Yadav Records Consecutive Ducks, Fans Says 'Only Sanju Samson Can Save India'

Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles in ODI cricket continued on Sunday as the middle-order batter fell for a second consecutive duck at Visakhapatnam in the second ODI, falling prey to Mitchell Starc once again.

The Australian pacer dismissed Yadav on a duck in the first ODI as well, and a similar incident happened in the second match of the series. Both dismissals were very identical as Suryakumar failed to read Starc’s line and length and was caught plum in front of the three stumps.

While the world’s number 1 ranked T20I batter wasn’t the only one who struggled against Starc, but Suryakumar’s repeated failures in the ODI format meant that he was walking on thin ice.

Indian fans were not at all impressed with Surya’s displays and some fans even demanded that Sanju Samson should be given a ‘permanent’ place in the Indian middle order.

Twitter was flooded with comparisons between Samson and Suryakumar’s ODI stats as the latter was brutally trolled by fans.

Sanju Samson watching Suryakumar Yadav getting another 0.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/r3BTHJdIUN— Pratik Singh (@officialpratiks) March 19, 2023

It’s time to get this Beast Sanju Samson permanent place in middle order in ODIsHe is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs pic.twitter.com/uQ4FokS2zv — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 19, 2023

