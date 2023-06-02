Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Origins Behind SKY Name and What Exactly is a 'Supla Shot': WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav in a rapid-fire interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed some of the most burning questions that fans usually have for the swashbuckling batter.

Asked about when and how he got the nickname SKY, Suryakumar said: “I think it came in 2014 15 when I was playing for my franchise KKR (KolkataKNight Riders), that time Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhaiya gave this name because Surya Kumar Yadav, he said was too long for everyone to call, so SKY," he said.

Asked about his favourite city in the UK, SKY said it is London and when pressed for his favourite ground in the UK, he said it is Lords.

“It has beautiful a history and I remember when I came here for the test match, it was an amazing feeling," he said.

SKY also listed off confidently the components of an English breakfast.

“Any form of eggs with some baked beans and a slice of brown bread and to go with it. Cookies" quipped.

When asked about his favourite teammate, SKY said: “If you look around, everyone is my best mate. But I love spending time with Ishan, Suraj, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Good to be around them apart from you (BCCI media team).

Asked about the biggest prankster in the team, apart from him, Surya said: “Any of them but Ishan Kishan takes the pole position and to be followed by Siraj, Axar, etc etc."

Asked to pick a sports movie, Sky said: “A lot of them I really liked ‘Soorma’, that that was a good movie. I really enjoyed it. And then many more but I really love."

When SKY was asked about his famous ‘Supla Shot’, he said: “I think this term has come from tennis cricket. I have seen a lot of them, when I play, when I go back home and I shot means the ball which you hit right behind the wicket keeper when it’s shot coming right at your head. It’s something like going behind so what I love."

As for his advice to the youngsters, SKY said: “Be honest to yourself. Yes, work hard, but work smart."