Suryakumar Yadav Smashes His Maiden IPL Century, Reaches the Mark With a Six on Final Ball | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century on Friday in the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It was one of the finest knocks in the Indian Premier League history as SKY played according to the field and managed to find gaps with ease with his 360-degree batting ability.

The flamboyant batter hit a six over square leg boundary on the final ball of the innings to reach his maiden IPL century. It was a special knock as several Gujarat Titans players ran towards him to congratulate him for achieving the special feat. In Mumbai Indians’ last match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, SKY registered his highest IPL score - 83 but it didn’t last very long and now the unbeaten 103 tops the list.

Live Score MI vs GT Match IPL 2023 Updates

The 32-year-old smashed 11 fours and 6 sixes during his 49-ball carnage at Wankhede Stadium. It was just a one-man show with the bat as the second-highest score for MI was 31 from Ishan Kishan. However, SKY’s century helped Mumbai Indians post a mammoth 218/5 on the scoreboard.

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six?We watched SKY do it here and still can’t understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/AkuWVm1ABD — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

With his 103-run knock, SKY registered the third-highest score for MI in IPL.

Highest individual scores for MI

114* - Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, 2008

109* - Rohit Sharma vs KKR, 2012

103* - Suryakumar Yadav vs GT, today

100* - Sachin Tendulkar vs KTK, 2011

100* - Lendl Simmons vs PBKS, 2014

While he also became the third Mumbai Indians batter after Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar to register a triple-figure mark at Wankhede Stadium. Tendulkar was the last batter to hit a ton at Wankhede in 2011.

WATCH: Rashid Khan Spins His Magic to Dismiss Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan in Same Over

Apart from Rashid Khan, it was a forgettable night for other Gujarat Titans bowlers who were smashed all around the park by Suryakumar as he also became the first batter to score a century against the defending champions.

Highest individual scores vs GT

103* - Suryakumar Yadav (MI), today

92 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), 2023

89 - Jos Buttler (RR), 2022

top videos

83 - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), 2023

At one stage, a century looked a bit far from his reach but Suryakumar continued with his barrage of shots, hitting Mohit for 20 runs in the 18th over with three fours and a six and brought up his first century of IPL career with a six off the last ball of the innings.