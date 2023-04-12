Suryakumar Yadav Stays Top in ICC T20I Batter Rankings; No Indians in Bowler's List

Suryakumar Yadav maintained his no. 1 position ahead of the Pakistan duo of Mohammed Rizwan (811 points) and skipper Babar Azam (755), South Africa’s Aiden Markram (748) and Devon Conway of New Zealand (745).

SKY currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters with 906 rating points as both Babar and Rizwan sat out Pakistan’s most recent T20I series against Bangladesh. It was Devon Conway’s absence from New Zealand’s series against Sri Lanka that led to the Pakistan skipper improving one place to third on the latest set of rankings,

The duo will get a further opportunity to make inroads on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka players that featured in the recently completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances.

Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis (up 11 spots to equal 25th) and New Zealand right-hander Tim Seifert (from outside the top 100 to 36th) were the other big winners on the latest set of T20I rankings for batters. Virat Kohli remained static at the 15th spot.

No Indians in Bowler’s Top 10

No Indian features in the top 10 bowlers list as Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is leading the list ahead of compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi and Australian Josh Hazlewood.

Young spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was the match-winner for Sri Lanka in the first match of the series, is the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth place on the rankings for bowlers.

His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga was expensive during the series and duly dropped two places to fourth on the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (third) both rising a place as a result.

Afghanistan holds the top two spots on the T20I bowler rankings, with spinner Rashid Khan leading Farooqi in what is a tight ongoing race for the top spot.

There was also some movement in the Test rankings following Bangladesh’s victory over Ireland in Mirpur.

The experienced right-handed batter Mushfiqur Rahim moved up five places to 17th on the Test batters’ chart after scores of 126 and 51 not out, while the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan were rewarded in the list for bowlers.

Taijul collected a valuable five-wicket haul during the first innings and moved up three places to 20th as a result, while the Bangladesh skipper Shakib improved two spots to equal 26th following his figures of 2/26 in the second innings.

