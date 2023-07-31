'Tu Hi Hai Humara Kachra': Suryakumar's Remarks on Kuldeep Heard on Stump Mic, Fans are Miffed - WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav has been a valuable asset for Team India in the white-ball games. However, the dynamic batter is struggling at the moment to prove a point, especially in the 50-overs format. In the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, Surya was served with an opportunity to fill the vacant No. 4 spot in the batting order. But unlike T20s, the latter failed to live up to the high standards he has set for himself.

Suryakumar has managed scores of 19 and 24, adding to the tally of his 17 innings without a fifty in ODIs. The fans are already disappointed with his performance and now, his remark on Kuldeep Yadav during the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday has left the followers vexed.

The incident took place in the 29th over of West Indies’ chase in Barbados. The hosts were 48 runs away from the series-levelling win and Kuldeep was bowling his seventh over. Meanwhile, Suryakumar, stationed at cover, was heard on the stump mic saying, “Tu hamara Kachra hai”, referring to one of the famous characters from the iconic Bollywood movie Lagaan, who was a spin bowler.

The comment made was to cheer up Kuldeep who had cleaned up Shimron Hetmyer with a googly earlier in the game. The Chinaman bowler couldn’t pick any more wickets but Suryakumar’s remarks drew criticism from fans.

Here’s how they reacted:

“Aap ne pehle hi itna kachra kar diya, ab mere liye kya bacha hai karne ko!!", replied Kuldeep Yadav— Scorpion (@NovemberMan_11) July 29, 2023

@surya_14kumar khud pitch pe kachra krta h or kuldeep ko kachra bol raha h. Sahi me Aaj kal Rohit dho nhi Raha h— Amit Kumar Singh (@amittheawaken) July 30, 2023

Kuldeep replied - Sahi kaha maine bhi hat-trick li hai kachra ki tarah. Par batting section mei team ka kachra tu hai. Sirf ek difference hai vo final match mei out nhi hua tha. Kher jaane de— Cric Top Class (@crictopclass) July 29, 2023

Dravid defends Suryakumar

Despite a couple of underwhelming outings in the Caribbean tour, India head coach Rahul Dravid backed Suryakumar. The former thinks that, unlike T20, Suryakumar hasn’t played enough ‘competitive matches’ when it comes to one-day format and hence he’s still learning.

“I think Surya is a really good player, there’s no doubt about it," Dravid said. “His performances have shown that especially in T20 cricket, even in domestic white-ball cricket, he has some very good performances.

“Even he (Suryakumar) would be the first one to admit that his ODI numbers probably haven’t been up to the high standards that he has set in T20. He’ probably learning one-day cricket. He has played a lot of IPL, a lot of competitive T20 cricket before India debut but in terms of one-day cricket, he probably hasn’t that much - there’s no IPL in one-day cricket. So he’s learning, figuring out how to bat through those middle overs,” Dravid said in the post-match presser.