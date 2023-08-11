Suryakumar Yadav's Heartwarming Gesture For Specially Abled Fan Wins Internet: WATCH VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav appeared at his devastating best when India locked horns with the West Indies in the must-win third T20I in Guyana on Tuesday. The hosts were already trailing 0-2 in the series and were desperate to bounce back. Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Suryakumar Yadav - who set the venue ablaze with an array of his artistic shots.

Chasing a 160, vice-captain Surya smashed a 44-ball 83 with the help of 10 boundaries and 4 sixes. He stitched a game-changing 87-run stand for the third wicket with his Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten on 49, as India won the game by 7 wickets.

After leading the much-needed victory from the front, Suryakumar enjoyed some fun-filled moments with the Indian fans, who marked their presence at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to watch his batting.

In a recent video on the BCCI’s official Twitter page, Suryakumar was seen giving his autograph to some excited fans in the stands. He also gifted his jersey to a specially-abled fan, who had come to meet his favourite cricketer. Suryakumar smilingly posed with the person to click a photograph together, while holding the memento jersey in his hands.

The fans in Guyana witnessed a SKY special in the 3rd #WIvIND T20INot much later, they got to meet the Player of the match @surya_14kumar himself #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xE6pKGtBgD — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav’s “down-to-earth” personality touched the heart of a fan, who might haven’t thought twice before labelling the Indian batter as a “gem.”

etna humble kese hoskta hai Insaan..Sky you are GEM & so much down to earth❤️— Abhisek Pani (@AbhisekPan9122) August 9, 2023

Underlining Suryakumar’s dominance in the shortest format, a fan urged the cricketer to replicate the same form in the ODI format as well and become a name of trust in India’s middle order.

why can’t SKY do this in ODI …got to tell him that is T20 & play like that…at this point, will NOT take him! he has failed too many times…ditto for Sanju too…with his boneheaded shot selection!— kg (@kg632) August 10, 2023

An out-of-form batting unit was mostly responsible for Team India’s disappointing performance in the first two T20Is against West Indies. Even Suryakumar Yadav, the world’s no 1 batter in this format, was seen struggling to cope with the slower tracks in the Caribbean nation. But he made a roaring comeback in the third game where India had to chase 160 runs in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Tilak held the wicket at the other end. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph could get rid of Suryakumar but Tilak remained at the crease till the end. Riding on his 49-run innings and a 20-run cameo from captain Hardik Pandya, India finally reached the required total in 17.5 overs.