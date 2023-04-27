'Suyash Sharma Always Been First to Put His Hand up And Say I Will do it For You': KKR Skipper Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana heaped praise on young spinner Suyash Sharma for taking the responsibility of getting wickets for the team in the crucial juncture of the game. Suyash, who has been the finding of the season, claimed two crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed as KKR defended a 201-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

KKR snapped the four-match losing streak to get back to winning ways with a thumping 21-run victory over Virat Kohli’s RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Rana was impressed with his spinners for getting the job done against RCB as he talked highly of Suyash and he said he always puts his hands up to take the responsibility.

“Today we wanted to put up a total and hope for spin to come in. We thought it was dry and it would turn. As such it didn’t quite turn but our bowlers turned up. Suyash has always been the first to put his hand up and say I will do it for you. We hope to keep repeating what we did today," said Rana in the post-match presentation.

Suyash hails from Delhi and kickstarted his cricket career by playing club matches in the national capital. Impressed with his bowling skills at the trials, the KKR management handed him a contract for IPL 2023 and they signed him for INR Lakh.

Meanwhile, the KKR skipper said that the team has a never give up belief and he assured that they will bounce back after losing back-to-back matches.

“Last three-four matches, I have been saying if we start performing as a collective, we will get the results. We have enough character in the dressing room for not giving up the belief despite being where we were at the table. The belief has always been there that we’ll bounce back," he added.

Star all-rounder Andre Russell said it was a crucial win for KKR as they were under the pump after losing the last few games before the RCB clash.

“We really needed that victory. Have been under the pump last couple of games. Batting first tonight, we know once we get a good total on the board - runs on the board is pressure. Our goal was to keep their powerplay under 55. We were able to pull it back in the middle. Batting first or batting second comes down to the amount of runs you’re setting up, and the dew factor. Once I get the ball I try to do my best. Have been struggling in patches with the bat. Still confident, still know what to do. Got a really good yorker, credit to Siraj. Recovery is important to me. The older I get, the more experienced, the more I look after my body," Russell said.

