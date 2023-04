Sydeny Cricket Ground Honours Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara with a Gate Named After Him

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar turned fifty on Monday. While his fans, friends, and loved ones are already wishing him on social media, the master blaster also received a lovely birthday present from Australia’s Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as he completes the half-century of his life.

Sachin, along with former West Indies captain Brian Lara, joined Donald Bradman on Monday in having a set of gates named in their honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with all visiting players passing through them to access the field of play.

The gates were unveiled to mark Indian great Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since West Indies legend Lara’s 277 at the stadium — the first of his 34 Test centuries.

The Australian cricket team enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates, with the visitors now coming through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates.

Two legends of the game, now part of this ground forever 🏏We have today unveiled the Lara-Tendulkar gates, where all visiting cricketers will take to the field when playing at the SCG. pic.twitter.com/cqYEZQ0Pp9 — Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) April 24, 2023

A beautiful gesture from the Sydney Cricket Ground.All visiting players at the venue will now take to the field through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8Ev9LDoMP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92,” said Tendulkar, who played five Tests there, averaging 157.

Meanwhile, Lara also expressed himself, saying he was “deeply honoured".

“The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia,” said Lara, who played four times at the ground, with his 277 the highlight.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley called it a ‘fitting and timely gesture’.

“Their feats will no doubt be an inspiration to not only visiting international teams, but all players fortunate enough to walk onto the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground for generations to come,” he said.

(With AFP Inputs)

