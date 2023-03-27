T Ten Global Sports Announces the Indian Masters T10

The most iconic legends of international cricket players will be part of the revolutionary new tournament, The Indian Masters T10.

The thrilling ten-over format matches will take place from the 14th of June 2023 to the 28th of June 2023 and will consist of 19 matches spread across 12 game days. The tournament will have six franchisees with each team Co-owned by an A-list Bollywood celebrity along with a large corporate house.

IPL 2023: SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

The ingenuity of the league which sees stars of the entertainment and sports industry come together, has added to the glitz and glamour of the innovative league. The league will be packaged as the most entertaining sports league out there as it captures the imagination of cricket fans across the globe. The league’s vision of bringing in stars of the entertainment industry will surely boost the popularity of the competition amongst the most ardent cricket fans and allow for unique fan engagement opportunities for each of the six franchises set to be part of the inaugural edition of the tournament as they shine the spotlight on the most thrilling and fast-paced format of cricket.

After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the Inaugural edition of The Indian Masters T10. The very best retired icons of global cricket are on their way to India to take part in a highly entertaining tournament that will see nostalgia reach new heights. A total of 90 former legends of international cricket will battle it out in 10-overs-a-side matches that will last only 90 minutes, as they showcase their exhilarating skill in some fast-paced thrilling action filled with a lot of sixes and wickets. Six franchises comprising retired cricketers with a squad of 15 players minimum will clash against each other in India.

ALSO READ | Watch: Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Paints Seats at Chepauk Stadium, Fans Love it

Former Indian cricket stars like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammed Kaif and many other top international names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Jacque Kallis, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee are expected to take part in the 1st ever edition of the Indian Masters T10 set to be held in India, with a plethora of retired Indian and International cricketers set to be part of the competition.

Nostalgia is set to take over fans as they get to witness their favourite former cricketers compete with and against each other in cricket’s fastest format that is growing exponentially in popularity with each passing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

During the announcement press conference in Mumbai, Shaji-Ul- Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, said, “We are thrilled to bring to India the T10 brand of cricket engaging the legendary masters of the game. The fast pace nature of the 10 overs per innings format coupled with the skill of the masters and cheered by the celebrities is bound to improve fan engagement and provide non-stop entertainment.”

The new logo of the Indian Masters T10, set to be played from 14th June 2023 to 28th June 2023 was also revealed at the reception in the evening.

Speaking on the momentous occasion Mohammed Kaif and Robin Uthappa spoke about the Indian Masters T10 with immense delight.

Mohammed Kaif, said, “I have commentated on the Abu Dhabi T10, and always wanted to play in it because it’s such an exciting format, finally I have got the chance and I cannot wait to step out on the pitch for it. Since it’s such a fast-paced format it becomes a game of skill and power, not fitness which is especially suited to former cricketers like us. Each player’s approach is also to go all guns blazing from the first ball itself, so expect a lot of sixes, wickets and stunning catches throughout the tournament, which will get fans off their seats.”

“I think when legends of the game come together and play it brings back a lot of memories and makes you nostalgic, which I really enjoy and it’s always nice for me. To be able to be a part of this Indian Masters T10 League, I think is actually a pleasure and the fact, that I get to play with many of my Teammates throughout my career to actually interact with them again and go back into that mindset of competing together would be absolutely the best. I am very excited as well for the Indian Masters T10, I honestly cannot wait,” said Robin Uthappa while adding to Kaif’s sentiment.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Matthew Short Joins Punjab Kings as Bairstow’s Replacement, RR Sign Sandeep Sharma

Rajeev Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, of T10 Sports Management, added to the same as he said, “This is the fastest format of cricket. The games are only 90 minutes long. There is no other game in The Olympics except golf, which lasts more than 90 minutes. So that’s the reason this detailed format is the best for the Olympics of the future. It also is also helping associate nations build their grass-roots in terms of cricket, especially since it’s packaged in such an entertaining and quick format, it is helping them understand the rules of the game better, which will eventually result in Cricket becoming a truly global sport.”

The star-studded glamorous event was attended by the top senior management of most of the IPL Teams and top corporate houses, media moguls, media agencies and many VVIP guests showing interest in the property.

Get the latest Cricket News here