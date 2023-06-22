T20 Blast 2023: Bowler Takes Bizarre Catch After Ball Bounces Off Non-Striker Batsman's Chest | WATCH

Nottinghamshire skipper, Steven Mullaney, completed one of the luckiest catches ever, off his bowling in a T20 Blast game against Leicestershire. In a strange event, Mullaney picked up a catch against Ackermann’s shot by bouncing the ball off his fellow non-striker, Wiaan Mulder’s chest.

This bizarre yet hilarious event has taken the internet by storm as the fans just cannot stop laughing at the misfortune of Colin Ackermann. Ackermann’s reaction to this situation was also a priceless one indeed.

Life gives you another chance 😄😄— Aryan Sharma (@AryanSh67671354) June 22, 2023

“Life gives you another chance ‘smiling emoji, smiling emoji”, tweeted one fan. Everyone was quick to acknowledge Mullaney’s luck in securing this catch as it gave birth to an iconic cricketing moment to remember.

POV-Dost he Dushman nikla 😂— Ayushi Tripathi ✨ (@Dark_Sky_4) June 22, 2023

“POV - Dost he Dushman nikla,” wrote another fan. The fans also highlighted Wiaan Mulder’s unfortunate positioning that led to the wicket of Ackermann. They funnily blamed the cricketer for being responsible for the dismissal of Colin Ackermann.

Nottinghamshire took on Leicestershire on June 20 in a T20 blast group game. Nottinghamshire won the toss and decided to bat first. Joe Clake played an incredible inning scoring 72 runs in 41 balls, hitting eight boundaries and three sixes before being dismissed by Tom Scriven. Scriven went on to bowl a beautiful game taking four wickets in 24 balls while giving away 21 runs.

Callum Parkinson also had a phenomenal performance that saw him taking three wickets in four overs. However, Nottinghamshire still managed to recover the game slightly as they scraped through to a score of 165 runs for eight wickets.

Leicestershire failed to capitalise on this scoreline as the players were only able to get to a total of 143 runs, losing the match by 22 runs. Steve Mullaney led from the frontline taking three wickets in four overs while giving away only 18 runs. Colin Ackermann was one of his victims whom he dismissed with a rather strange catch.

Ackermann misjudged one of Mullaney’s balls punching it towards the bowler aerially. Mullaney struggled to take the catch on the first attempt as it bounced off his hand into the chest of the Wiaan Mulder before finally being caught by the bowler on the second attempt. The non-striker did not have enough time to move out of the way as he did not expect the ball to move in his direction.

Colin Ackermann’s apt reaction summarised the event perfectly as he just stood there in disbelief rethinking what had just occurred. Shaheen Afridi and Calvin Harrison took two wickets each of their own to sink Leicestershire’s ship completely.

Both Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire are currently levelled on 14 points each in the T20 Blast, taking the top 2 places in the North Group. Nottinghamshire have won seven games and lost four so far in the ten matches they have played. Warwickshire still has a game in hand to secure a two-point lead. Leicestershire, on the other hand, currently sit at the bottom of the T20 blast having won only two of their 11 games, while losing nine of them.