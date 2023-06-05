Possible That 2024 T20 WC Could Shift From West Indies and USA | Exclusive

The chatter around the under preparedness in the USA ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup is growing and the lack of proper infrastructure in the region continues to be a cause of worry. USA is co-host of the marquee event along with West Indies but the current infrastructure situation in the country, which is far from ready to host a multi-nation ICC tournament, is forcing the decision makers to consider options.

With only 12 months to go, the USA is facing an uphill task to have the required cricketing infrastructure in place to pull off the event.

News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that there is a possibility of ICC requesting England to host the event. As per a November 2021 ICC release, which confirmed the 14 host countries of white ball events from 2024-2031, England, Ireland and Scotland were allotted the 2030 T20 World Cup.

It is likely that England will be requested to do a swap with West Indies and the USA since cricketing activities in most parts of the world come to a standstill during that period. Serious contemplations are currently underway to host the 2024 edition in England, Ireland and Scotland and then give the duties back to West Indies and USA for 2030. This move could well allow USA enough time to be ready for hosting an event as big as the T20 World Cup.

“There is a situation at hand. The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging and it is likely that the ICC could well swap the hosts for 2024 and 2030 edition of the event. It will also allow USA Cricket to get the infrastructure in order before 2030 and allow them to set the house in order too.

Right now, it will be a rushed process to get the venues ready. England were already allotted the 2030 World Cup and they, unlike other nations, can host an event in June-July,” says a source tracking developments from close quarters.

Over the last few months, News18 CricketNext reached out to multiple stakeholders in the US and none of them sounded optimistic on the infrastructure situation. A former official, who has seen the administrative and infrastructure situation from close quarters, feels it will be very risky to host a prestigious tournament like the T20 World Cup in US because there aren’t any venues yet.

“Where will you host it? I can tell you that the ICC site visits which happened recently, many parks, free spaces with some green cover to be precise, were being explored to have a modular set-up in place for the World Cup. Modular stands and everything else also modular in nature. But it’s going to be one hell of a task to even pull that off and even if they do, not entirely sure whether it would meet ICC standards. There are lot of ICC checklists for a venue and I highly doubt the modular or the makeshift venues will make the cut,” says a cricket administrator who has served USA Cricket in the past and continues to keep a close tab on affairs.

Dr Atul Rai, who is former interim chairman of USA Cricket and still on the board, had said last month that current situation in the USA will make it “very tough” to host the World Cup as even the existing facilities are not at par for an ICC event.

“Not really. I don’t think so. Not where we stand right now. But then again ICC has to make the final call. But without proper infrastructure, nothing is going to happen. We don’t have any existing facilities so it’s up to the ICC whether they will invest money in some makeshift venue and even host some games. But it’s a very tough situation, to be honest. ICC has recognised that too.

“Even the one in Florida (Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill) requires a lot of work. Even that stadium, which hosts India-West Indies games regularly, is not up to par for an ICC event. None of the others are capable of hosting a big-time event like the World Cup. That’s why they (ICC) were looking into temporary venues. Again, it’s up to the ICC because they are the decision-makers and USA Cricket was never a signatory to that because we are (an) Associate Member, not (a) Full Member. It’s ultimately between CWI and ICC,” Rai had said in an interview with CricketNext last month.

top videos

Ever since the USA was allotted the World Cup, it has remained in news for a lot of administrative mess. Rai served as the interim chairman till April before he was replaced by Kuljit Singh Nijjar. Vinay Bhimjiani served as the CEO for around five months before he submitted his papers. As of now, there is no one in the CEO’s chair and the hunt is still on. The cricketing body advertised for the post back in April, 2023 but are yet to find an ideal candidate.

“The Board is delighted to launch this search for a dynamic and experienced leader to propel the organization forward.,” said USA Cricket Board Interim Chair, Kuljit-Singh Nijjar in an official release. “The candidate’s experience and expertise in this area will be crucial to fill this incredibly important role,” it further said.