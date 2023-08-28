Tamim Iqbal Confident About Timely Recovery, Hopeful To Be Part Of Bangladesh's ODI World Cup Campaign

Veteran left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal, currently undergoing rehab for a back injury, has expressed confidence over his recovery in time for Bangladesh’s campaign in the Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

Tamim is not a part of Bangladesh’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup so he could do a rehab programme to recover from a long-standing back injury and be available for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, as well as for the Men’s ODI World Cup.

“It’s going good (as far as rehabilitation is concerned). I think the way my plan is set we are right on track I am quite happy with the outcome till now and I haven’t complained about the back pain yet and there is no sign of major pain since taking the injection."

“There has been stiffness for one or two days till now I am very happy and whoever is involved with the program (rehabilitation) like the new rehab manager (Kieron Thoms), national team physio Bayzid and national team trainer Nick, all of them are satisfied with the process. If we can move forward well in that case the series that I am targeting I hope (to make myself available)," Tamim was quoted as saying.

He added that he is expected to train full-fledged from September 7, two weeks before the ODI series against New Zealand, and two days after the deadline to announce Men’s ODI World Cup squads ends.

“I think from 7th (September) I can take part in a full net session and there will be no restrictions like I cannot do this or that like you have seen I was facing only throw downs on the opening two days and from now onwards I can use a stick for throw downs. The way it had been planned, every day there is a tick mark there isn’t a day when we could not do something for any reason apart from one day like I had some pain but that was in my calf."

In July, Tamim had surprised the cricketing fraternity by announcing his international retirement, only to reverse it on the insistence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and eventually step down from ODI captaincy, a role which is now taken up by Shakib Al Hasan. He also talked about how important are the matches coming before the ODI World Cup.

“It’s important (the five matches before the World Cup - three ODIs against New Zealand and two practice games) but for me what is important is to have proper 10 days of net sessions this is what I feel. Because I have played for so long I don’t think a match could be a big problem for me."

“Normally if I can do 10 net sessions properly before the first game I should be ok. It is very good that we are getting five matches and let’s say if I play three to four games before the main event (World Cup) that is positive."

Bangladesh will open its Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7, followed by facing defending champions England at the same venue on October 10.