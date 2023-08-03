Tamim Iqbal Relinquishes Bangladesh ODI Captaincy Ahead of World Cup 2023, Pulls Out of Asia Cup

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has stepped down from his position ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Earlier, Iqbal had announced his retirement from international cricket last month but was later convinced by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reverse his decision.

Iqbal thus took over ODI captaincy yet again however he has announced he will no longer captain the Bangla Tigers and has also pulled out of the Asia Cup 2023 owing to his back injury.

Iqbal on Thursday, had a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Najmul Hasan Papon and Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus. After the crunch talks, Tamim has opted to relinquish ODI captaincy to focus on his role as a batter. He is also looking to manage his workload ahead of the World Cup which is slated to be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

During a press conference on August 3, Iqbal confirmed the development.

“I will step down as captain and concentrate as a player and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes," said the veteran.

Iqbal has reportedly had a chat with Bangladesh PM before making the call, and the left-handed star batter hopes to recover from a back issue that has been troubling him for a while, as a consequence, he won’t feature in the Asia Cup which will be hosted in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In order to curb his back ailments, Tamim had recently consulted a specialist in London and the 34-year-old is thus likely to feature for Bangladesh after the Asia Cup. The Bangla Tigers will take on New Zealand at home for a three-match ODI series from September 21 to 26.

Shakib Al Hasan, and Litton Das, are the two front-runners to lead Bangladesh in ODIs after Tamim’s latest call. Iqbal is the leading run-scorer for his side in fifty-over cricket and would be a valuable asset, even as a player if he can remain fit by the time World Cup comes around.