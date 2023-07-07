Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement After Intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Tamim Iqbal has decided to withdraw his retirement from international cricket after a meeting with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The left-handed opening batter shocked the cricketing world by his sudden retirement on Thursday as everyone was expecting him to represent Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

The veteran opener, 34, broke down crying while announcing the immediate end to his international career after leading his side to Wednesday’s 17-run defeat in the first of a three-match one-day series against Afghanistan.

But he withdrew his decision after an intervention from Bangladesh’s PM as former captain Mashrafe Mortaza was also part of the meeting.

Also Read | BCCI Apex Council Approves Participation of Men’s and Women’s Teams in Asian Games

On Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus told AFP that Tamim had a change of heart after meeting with Hasina at her Dhaka residence.

“Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement decision," Yunus said.

“However he will take a six-week rest to regain fitness. He has been under physical and mental pressure in the past six months, which affected his performance."

He met the Prime Minister at her residence, with his wife, Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan

Earlier, on Thursday, Iqbal decided not to reveal the reasons behind his shock retirement.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I am retiring from international cricket effective right now. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don’t want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket," he said in a press conference.

The press conference followed scathing criticism from BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who called the batsman’s professionalism into question for playing the match despite admitting he was not 100 per cent fit.

Tamim is the leading run scorer for his nation in ODI cricket with 8313 runs in 241 matches, while he also scored 5134 runs in Test cricket, playing 70 games for the Asian giants.