Tammy Beaumont Scripts Historic Feat During Women's Ashes 2023, Joins India's Mithali Raj in Elusive List

England women’s team cricketer Tammy Beaumont etched her name in the history books as she smashed a double century against Australia on Saturday, June 24. During Day 3 of the Women’s Ashes 2023, the England opener smashed 208 runs in 331 balls, becoming the eighth overall woman cricketer to smash a double century in Test cricket.

Beaumont also is the first English woman to notch the illustrious double-century mark in the one-off Test against arch-rivals Australia, helping Heather Knight’s side reach within 10 runs of Australia’s score of 473.

The highest score in women’s cricket in red-ball cricket belongs to Pakistan’s Kiram Baluch, who scored 242 against West Indies back in 2004. India’s Mithali Raj is the second-highest run-scorer in women’s Test cricket, with the former Indian captain’s knock of 214 against England coming way back in 2002.

Beaumont joined the illustrious list of players, which also includes Ellyse Perry and four other Australian women, along with New Zealand’s Kirsty Bond.

Perry’s Test double hundred had also come in the Ashes 2017 she scored an unbeaten 213 in Sydney.

The 32-year-old achieved the historic 200-run mark when England were trailing Australia by 34 runs, before they folded for 463, giving Alyssa Healy’s side a 10-run lead ahead of their second innings.

Earlier, Australian captain Healy won the Toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test. Perry scored 99 runs, while Tahlia McGrath added 61 runs, along with an unbeaten 137-run inning from Annabel Sutherland which helped her side reach 473 runs before getting all out.

With a daunting total in front of them, England women came out all guns blazing as they rode on Beaumont’s double century, as well as a fifty from the captain Knight, as well as a 78-run knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Danni Wyatt also added 44 runs to the cause before Ashleigh Gardner removed the double-centurion giving Australia a 10-run lead. Australia began their second innings in the third session on Day 3, looking to build over their lead.