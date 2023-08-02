Team India Extend Lead Over Pakistan, Script Unique 'World Record' After Commanding Win over West Indies

The Indian Cricket Team dominated the West Indies in the third ODI of their ongoing tour, picking up a 200-run win. The Men in Blue also extended their record as the team with the most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a cricketing side.

India’s win marked their 13th consecutive victory against the Caribbean side. The last time India conceded an ODI Series defeat against the Windies was back in 2006 when they were led by cricketing icon Brian Lara.

India had opened that series with a five-wicket win against the West Indies but the Caribbeans clinched the remaining four fixtures to secure the series.

India squared off against the West Indies in the third and deciding ODI on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium. The Windies won the toss and decided to bowl first. India’s young opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan led the batting front for India. Gill and Kishan went on to stitch a 143-run partnership to give India the perfect start for the deciding game. Gill stole the show, off his brilliant 85-run batting innings. The player hit an incredible 11 boundaries in the game. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya scored a half-century each to help India set a total of 351 runs.

West Indies bowler Jayden Seales proved to be the most expensive bowler of the innings as he conceded 75 runs in eight overs without being able to take a single wicket. Alzarri Joseph had a similar bowling performance that saw him give away 77 runs in 10 overs while managing to take a single wicket. During their defence, Shardul Thakur stepped up for his team scalping four players to break the West Indies attack. Mukesh Kumar took three more wickets to sink the remaining chances of a comeback, securing India’s historic 13th consecutive ODI series against the Caribbean nation.

India also holds a similar record against Sri Lanka, not having lost any of the last 10 ODI series against them since 2007. The only other team that has managed a similar feat against another cricketing side are India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan. The team never lost a series against Zimbabwe from 1996 to 2021. Pakistan have also recorded 10 consecutive ODI series wins against the West Indies.

India and West Indies will next square off in a five-match T20I series to mark an end to their bilateral campaign. The first T20I game will be played on August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium.