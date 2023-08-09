Team India ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Revised Schedule: IND vs PAK on October 14, Check Full List of Fixtures

ICC has officially shared the updated schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India and as many as nine fixtures have been rescheduled according to the apex governing body. India’s marquee clash against Pakistan, previously slated to be played on October 15 has been preponed to October 14.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is slated to kick-start on October 15 with a meeting between last editions champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The final will be played at the same venue on November 19.

While the revised schedule has only affected two matches of the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue, Babar Azam’s Pakistan have seen three changes in their revised schedule.

ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Shifted to October 14, Eight More Matches Rescheduled

As a result, England’s fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October.

India’s meeting with Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, whereas the Men in Blue are set to close out their group stage with a meeting against the Netherlands that has been postponed by 24 hours, and the fixture will be played on November 12 in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to open their home World Cup campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Then they will travel to Delhi to take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Babar Azam-led Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

India will take on neighbours Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 at the MCA Stadium, followed by a meeting against New Zealand at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22.

ALSO READ| ‘Tilak Varma Was Denied a Chance..’: Former India Opener Unhappy With Hardik Pandya’s Last Ball Six in 3rd T20I

Rohit Sharma’s men will then lock horns with England on October 29 in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, followed by a clash against Sri Lanka at the same iconic venue of Wankhede against the same opponents from 2011.

India then take on South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on November 5, followed by their final group stage clash against Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Given that it’s a home world cup, the Men in Blue are set to play across nine different venues.

Check full list of India’s fixtures at ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

ALSO READ| ‘Excited to See How India Will Play in World Cup’: Craig Ervine Has High Expectations from Virat Kohli and Team India | Exclusive

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 14, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, MCA Stadium, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

IND vs SL, Nov 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IND vs NED, Nov 12, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru