Team India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Jets Off To London For WTC Final After Completion of IPL 2023 Season With RCB

Mohammed Siraj has jetted off to England to kick off the preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The much-awaited red-ball encounter will be hosted at the Kennington Oval in London on June 7.

Siraj began his journey from Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 24 and his flight was destined for Dubai International Airport, from where the Indian pacer will travel to London. Siraj shared a glimpse of his flight in an Instagram Stories.

Mohammad Siraj has just finished his IPL duty. The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer shifted his focus to the international assignment after his team was knocked out of the group stage of the tournament on May 21. Siraj was the pick of the fast bowlers for Bangalore this season. The right-arm quick has grabbed 19 wickets in 14 appearances. Indian fans will be expecting him to continue the rhythm in the WTC Final, helping India take home the coveted title for the first time in history.

Fans soon rushed to shared their wishes for the pacer on Twitter. A fan believed that Siraj has the calibre to become the highest wicket-taker in the WTC Final.

Another fan wished “good luck” to Mohammad Siraj aka Team India’s very own “Miyaan Bhai.”

Fans could not wait to see some magical spells from Mohammad Siraj at the Kennington Oval.

Indian cricketers were given a day off following the conclusion of their IPL assignments. Players who were out of the franchise tournament by May 20, joined the first batch to leave for the UK on 23 May. The list included the likes of Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat left on the same day but on a different flight.

Apart from Mohammad Siraj, his IPL teammate Virat Kohli was also expected to board his flight today. The star batter will travel to London while being accompanied by his family. The squad members who are now involved in the IPL Playoffs will travel with the last batch.

Aniket Chaudhary and Akash Deep would be sent as net bowlers. Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande was another player chosen by the selectors to go with the team as a net bowler. But he won’t be able to do so as CSK has qualified for the final of the IPL 2023. Cheteshwar Pujara, who now represents Sussex in county cricket, will join the Indian team on May 26.